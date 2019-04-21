|
|
Harry "JD" Dorosky
Age 74, passed away April 17th after a brief struggle with Cancer.
Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dorothea Dorosky and brothers, Gary Dorosky and Robert Dorosky. He is survived by his loving wife, Melissa "Missy" Dorosky and her family, including his very special great-nephews and great-nieces. Also survived by three sisters; two brothers and a son.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019