HARRY EARL MILLER
Harry Earl Miller

age 94, of Brunswick, Ohio, formerly of North Canton, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Harry was a Veteran of the US Navy and served from 1943 to 1946. He was employed as a Relay Engineer at AEP for 43 years and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Canton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister. Harry was a loving husband to Janet L. (nee Eble) for 70 years; devoted father of Dana (Mary Jo), Mark (Mary) and Alan; loving grandfather to Marc Ryan, Gregory (Carrie), Meredith, Adam (Maggie) and Jared (Sarah); five great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice for their compassionate care they gave Harry.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with social distaining guideline in place. Services will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Kevin Sylh officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Canton, 4110 38th St. NW Canton, Ohio 44718. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
JUN
17
Service
02:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
