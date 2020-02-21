|
|
Harry Ifantiedes Jr.
age 63, of Massillon passed away on February 17, 2020, after an extended decline in health at Bethany Nursing Home. Harry was very strong, brave, and fought a hard battle for many years. He was born in Massillon on October 7, 1956, to the late Harry Sr. and Demetroula "Diane" Ifantiedes. He graduated from Perry High School in 1975 and Akron University in 1979. He obtained his Master's Degree in Education. Harry taught history at Longfellow Junior High and Massillon Washington High School and retired in 2010. His passion for sports led him to coach football, basketball, baseball and as a result impacted many lives. Harry was an avid Red Sox and Celtics fan.
Harry is survived by his loving wife Barbara (Hewer) Ifantiedes; brother Michael (Tina) Ifantiedes; nephew and Godson Chris (Ashley) Ifantiedes; niece Amanda Ifantiedes; sisters-in-law Beth (Jim) Bolino, Mary (John) Bing; brother-in-law John (Vicky) Hewer; and numerous loving and loved extended family and friends. Special thanks to Bethany Nursing Facility, Dr. Betsy Baum, Dr. Donald Zimmerman, and all who supported and cared for him during the last few months.
Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Spyridon Kehayes and Rev. Fr. Daniel Rogich officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Sunday at the funeral home with a Trisagion service at 6 pm and additional visitation on Monday from 10-11 am prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry's memory to a . Messages of sympathy and support may be made at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2020