Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map

Harry Ifantiedes Jr.

Harry Ifantiedes Jr. Obituary
Harry

Ifantiedes Jr.

Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Spyridon Kehayes and Rev. Fr. Daniel Rogich officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Sunday at the funeral home with a Trisagion service at 6 pm and additional visitation on Monday from 10-11 am prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry's memory to a . Messages of sympathy and support may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2020
