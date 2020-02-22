|
Harry
Ifantiedes Jr.
Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Spyridon Kehayes and Rev. Fr. Daniel Rogich officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Sunday at the funeral home with a Trisagion service at 6 pm and additional visitation on Monday from 10-11 am prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry's memory to a . Messages of sympathy and support may be made at www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2020