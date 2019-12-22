|
Harry Kessopulos
Age 82 of Canton, passed away Friday. Born in Canton to the late George and Mirafor (Pappas) Kessopulos; he was also preceded in death by his son, George; sister, Helen Kitzi, and brother, Gust. Harry was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School and a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. He retired after 42 years of service from Republic Steel.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie Kessopulos; daughters, Holly Huff, Terri Halk; sisters, Annie (John) Pachmayer, and Martha (Dick) Slackford.
Family and friends will be received on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Nicholas Halkias officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 22, 2019