|
|
Harry "Lombi" Murutes
Age 79 of Canton passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was born in Canton on October 16, 1940 to the late Theodore and Fay (Demetropoulos) Murutes. Harry graduated from Canton McKinley High School and continued his education in the Arts, receiving his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees at Kent State University, another Master's at The Ohio State University, and his PhD. at the University of Michigan. He became an Art professor, teaching at many universities and museums throughout his life. Harry retired in 1996 from the University of Akron. He spoke a variety of languages, and loved traveling all over the world.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jenny; brothers, Peter and James; and nephews, Dennis Dabbs and Edward Dabbs. He is survived by his sister, Stella Dabbs; nieces, Adrienne (Greg) Owen, Christine Freitag and Paula Johnson; nephews, John Moecia, Theodore Murutes, Peter Murutes, Michael (Tammy) Murutes and Mark (Celeste) Murutes. Also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews; cousins; and many special friends.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m., with Trisagion services starting at 7 p,m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church at 11 a,m., with Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Family and friends will be received one hour before services. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, Crossroads Hospice or Meadow Wind Health Care Center – Patient Fund.
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019