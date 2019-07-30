|
|
Harry Nathan "Gator" Fair Sr.
1940 - 2019
age 79 of Canton passed away surrounded by his family and friends on Saturday July 27, 2019. He was born January 28, 1940 in PA.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Carol J. Fair (9-18-09) and his only son, Harry N. Fair Jr. (1-28-17). He is survived by his daughters; Cristy (Michael) Mazerolle, Robin (John) Sayre,
Barbara (Charles) Alston, Norene Knighton, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday August 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Dueber United Methodist Church (645 Dueber Avenue SW Canton, OH 44706) with Rev. Rick Burkhardt officiating; burial will follow at Warstler Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dueber United Methodist Church. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019