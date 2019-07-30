Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Dueber United Methodist Church
645 Dueber Avenue SW
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Dueber United Methodist Church
645 Dueber Avenue SW
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Fair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Nathan "Gator" Fair Sr.


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Nathan "Gator" Fair Sr. Obituary
Harry Nathan "Gator" Fair Sr.

1940 - 2019

age 79 of Canton passed away surrounded by his family and friends on Saturday July 27, 2019. He was born January 28, 1940 in PA.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Carol J. Fair (9-18-09) and his only son, Harry N. Fair Jr. (1-28-17). He is survived by his daughters; Cristy (Michael) Mazerolle, Robin (John) Sayre,

Barbara (Charles) Alston, Norene Knighton, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family.

A funeral service will be conducted on Friday August 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Dueber United Methodist Church (645 Dueber Avenue SW Canton, OH 44706) with Rev. Rick Burkhardt officiating; burial will follow at Warstler Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dueber United Methodist Church. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now