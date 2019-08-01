|
Harry Nathan "Gator" Fair Sr.
A funeral service will be conducted (TOMORROW) Friday August 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Dueber United Methodist Church (645 Dueber Avenue SW Canton, OH 44706) with Rev. Rick Burkhardt officiating; burial will follow at Warstler Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dueber United Methodist Church.
Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 1, 2019