Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry R. Baker


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry R. Baker Obituary
Harry R. Baker 1947-2019

age 71, of Canton died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Born June 22, 1947 in Canton, Ohio. Harry was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.

Preceded in death by his father, Harry R. Baker; two brothers and one sister. He is survived by two sons, Sean Baker and Brian Baker; four grandchildren, Connor, Chloe, Melissa and Brice Baker.

Following Harry's wishes, cremation will take place and there will be private memorial service at the convenience of the family.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now