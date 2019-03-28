|
|
Harry R. Baker 1947-2019
age 71, of Canton died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Born June 22, 1947 in Canton, Ohio. Harry was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.
Preceded in death by his father, Harry R. Baker; two brothers and one sister. He is survived by two sons, Sean Baker and Brian Baker; four grandchildren, Connor, Chloe, Melissa and Brice Baker.
Following Harry's wishes, cremation will take place and there will be private memorial service at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 28, 2019