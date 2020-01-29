|
|
In Loving Memory of
Harry R. Ploch
5/5/1935 - 1/29/2002
He never looked for praises. He was never one to boast. He just went on quietly working for the ones he loved the most. His dreams were seldom spoken. His wants were very few. And most of the time his worries went
unspoken too. He was there as a firm foundation through all our storms in life. A true friend we could turn to when times were good or bad. One of our greatest blessings is the man we called ... DAD
Love You, Missing You
Wife, Patricia - Daughter, Dawn and Family
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020