Harry T. "PeeWee" Mayhew Sr
"Together Again"
age 91 of East Sparta, Ohio died Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born June 12, 1928 in New Cumberland, WV to the late Thomas and Eva (Murray) Mayhew. He was an East Sparta resident since 1959. PeeWee retired from the Timken Company in 1987 with 38 years of service. He enjoyed camping at Leesville Lake for many years.
Preceded in death by his wife, Pansy Mayhew in 1984 and two sisters. He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Mark Miskimens; two sons and daughters-in-law, Harry Jr and Patty Mayhew, Gerald and Robin Mayhew; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two special girls; his companion for 33 years, Shirley Ailing; a brother James Mayhew; a sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and JR Shepherd; numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions all services will be private. Interment in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2020