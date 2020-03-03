Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
HARRY NEIDIG
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
HARRY W. NEIDIG

HARRY W. NEIDIG Obituary
Harry W. Neidig

Age 81, of Minerva, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born December 26, 1938 in Robertsville to Karl and Martha (Blythe) Neidig. He worked at Minerva Wax Paper for 18 years and retired from General Color after 12 years. He was a school Crossing Guard for the Village of Minerva for 10 years. He is a member of the Minerva United Methodist Church and the Louisville Eagles.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Jean (Fox) Neidig, whom he married Nov. 26, 1971; four daughters: Debbie Sue (Roger) Allen of Marietta, Karla Newman of Minerva, Angela (Tom Beverly) Neidig of Kensington, Melissa (Cecil) Henry of Prince George, VA; two sisters, Shirley (Jack) Clark of Minerva, Janie (Jr.) Snyder of Malvern; two brothers, James (Della) Neidig of Jeffersonville, KY, Ronald (Peggy) Neidig of Canton; five grandchildren: Joshua Newman, Sierra Newman, Jessica Henry, Eli Henry, Katlyn Henry; two great grandchildren, Bethanny and Austin Criner and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be at the Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva United Methodist Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020
