|
|
Harry W. Neidig
Age 81, of Minerva, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born December 26, 1938 in Robertsville to Karl and Martha (Blythe) Neidig. He worked at Minerva Wax Paper for 18 years and retired from General Color after 12 years. He was a school Crossing Guard for the Village of Minerva for 10 years. He is a member of the Minerva United Methodist Church and the Louisville Eagles.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Jean (Fox) Neidig, whom he married Nov. 26, 1971; four daughters: Debbie Sue (Roger) Allen of Marietta, Karla Newman of Minerva, Angela (Tom Beverly) Neidig of Kensington, Melissa (Cecil) Henry of Prince George, VA; two sisters, Shirley (Jack) Clark of Minerva, Janie (Jr.) Snyder of Malvern; two brothers, James (Della) Neidig of Jeffersonville, KY, Ronald (Peggy) Neidig of Canton; five grandchildren: Joshua Newman, Sierra Newman, Jessica Henry, Eli Henry, Katlyn Henry; two great grandchildren, Bethanny and Austin Criner and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be at the Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva United Methodist Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020