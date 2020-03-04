Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
HARRY NEIDIG
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
HARRY W. NEIDIG

HARRY W. NEIDIG Obituary
Harry W. Neidig

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be at the Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern.

Calling hours will be (Tonight) Wednesday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva United Methodist Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2020
