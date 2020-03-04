|
Harry W. Neidig
Funeral services will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be at the Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern.
Calling hours will be (Tonight) Wednesday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva United Methodist Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2020