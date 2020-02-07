|
Harvey Bernard Cohen
of Canton Ohio, died peacefully on Feb. 3, 2020, at the home of friends in Del Mar, Florida. He is survived by his younger brother, Larry Cohen (wife, Judy); younger sister, Maureen Hersch (husband, Michael); and by his children, Faith Cohen Carvalhães (husband, André) and Greg Cohen. Born in Canton on Nov. 27, 1941 to Molly Schuman and Gerald Cohen, Harvey attended McKinley High School from 1955 -1957, before transferring to Glenwood High School, where he graduated in 1959. He attended the Ohio State University, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, and he continued at OSU to earn his D.D.S. in 1966. While at Ohio State, he married Linda Joyce Triger in 1963, and after completing his dental studies, he enlisted in the Officer Corps of the U.S. Navy, where he served as a naval dentist from 1966 to 1968, stationed first in Waukegan, Ill., then in Norfolk, Va. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Harvey moved back to Canton with Linda and their new daughter, Faith Louise Cohen, born in 1967. Harvey began his dental career in nearby Massillon and, shortly thereafter, established his private practice in Perry, Ohio. Their son, Greg David Cohen, was born in Canton in 1971. Harvey was a highly respected family dentist, and was active in the Stark County Dental Society, where he served as both Treasurer and President. With Linda, he was also active in the Jewish community of Canton, and together they served as youth group advisors at Temple Israel from 1980 to 1984. At the same time, Harvey was an avid skier and international traveler (often combining the two interests), as well as a gifted amateur vocalist.
Devoted husband to Linda until her death in 2016; dedicated father to his two children; respected by his professional community for his exceptional integrity; beloved by his family and life-long friends from Canton and beyond, Harvey was a kind, gentle, and honorable individual whose loss we profoundly mourn, and whose presence we will sorely miss.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Temple Israel at 11 a.m. with Rabbi John Spitzer and Rabbi John Adland officiating. Final resting place is North Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2020