Harvey E. Geiger, Jr.
Age 89, of Minerva, died
with his family by his side on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Columbiana, Ohio. He was born November 8, 1930, in North Industry to Harvey and Wilma (Schnitzer) Geiger, Sr. He graduated from Malvern in 1949 and earned his Associated degree from Canton Actual Business College. He retired from Timken Co. and worked part time after retirement at Stark Security in Canton and Food Ways in Massillon. He served as a US Marine in the Korean War Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post #357 in Minerva and a member of the Minerva First Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bernice (Rinehart) Geiger, whom he married Jan. 17, 1953; three daughters: Kathie (Ralph) Halter of East Rochester, Cindy (Lenny) Phillips of Minerva, Lisa (Eric) Pence of East Palestine; a son, Ronald (Bonnie) Geiger of Navarre; two sisters, Mary Geiger of NC, Carol Ann (Richard) Metzger of Crouse NC; two brothers, John Geiger of East Canton, Harold Geiger of N. Canton; 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Allen; sister, Catherine Taylor; a brother, Russell Geiger; and two infant brothers.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Robertsville Cemetery with Rev. Britany Hesson officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Minerva First Presbyterian Church or The . Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Apr. 22, 2020