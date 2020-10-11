1/1
Harvey H. Zimmerman
1928 - 2020
1/1
Harvey H. Zimmerman

age 91, of Massillon, OH passed away on October 6, 2020. He was born in Canton, OH on October 16, 1928 to the late Fred and Helen Zimmerman. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was employed by the Canton City School System as a bus driver and later as a custodian at the Natatorium. He was a member of the Dr. Roach Outdoor League Inc. and greatly enjoyed camping, boating, and fishing. He was an avid bicycle rider who always went too fast, earning him the title of speed demon. Harvey was very kind and social, he was known as someone who would talk your ear off, but as he would put it he "never met a stranger". He was well loved by his family and will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents, Harvey is preceded in death by his beloved step-mother, Katherine Zimmerman. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, whom he married on his birthday, Eleanor Zimmerman; children, Harvey Jr. (Laura) Zimmerman, Terry Zimmerman, Todd Zimmerman; seven grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and siblings, Roy Zimmerman and Ruth Eshelman. The family would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Mercy Medical Center for their excellent care of Harvey.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lowell United Church of Christ or the American Cancer Society. In following Harvey's wishes services will be private for the family. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2020.
