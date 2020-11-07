Harvey L. Spragueage 83, of Louisville, OH, passed away peacefully, in his home, on Thursday, November 4, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born May 19, 1937 in Marietta, OH, to the late Charles and Carrie (Ritchie) Sprague. He was a retired pastor from the Nazarene Church.Harvey is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon (Meier) Sprague; a daughter, Faith Ann (Rex) Postlethwait; two sons, Timothy (Bobbi) Sprague and Mark Sprague; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Shepherd's Hill Church of the Nazarene, 7576 Nickel Plate Ave. N.E., Louisville, OH 44641, with Pastor Larry Brewer officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Monday morning at the church. Harvey will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. Online condolences may be left at:Stier-Israel Funeral Home330-875-1414