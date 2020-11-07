1/
HARVEY L. SPRAGUE
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Harvey L. Sprague

age 83, of Louisville, OH, passed away peacefully, in his home, on Thursday, November 4, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born May 19, 1937 in Marietta, OH, to the late Charles and Carrie (Ritchie) Sprague. He was a retired pastor from the Nazarene Church.

Harvey is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon (Meier) Sprague; a daughter, Faith Ann (Rex) Postlethwait; two sons, Timothy (Bobbi) Sprague and Mark Sprague; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Shepherd's Hill Church of the Nazarene, 7576 Nickel Plate Ave. N.E., Louisville, OH 44641, with Pastor Larry Brewer officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Monday morning at the church. Harvey will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. Online condolences may be left at:

www.stieristraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Shepherd's Hill Church of the Nazarene
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shepherd's Hill Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
1 entry
November 6, 2020
