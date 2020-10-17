1/1
Harvey L. Thornberry
1928 - 2020
Harvey L. Thornberry

92, of Massillon entered humbly into the presence of his Savior, late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 15, 2020. Born Sept. 23, 1928, in Bellsville, Ohio, a son to the late Clyde F. and Dorothy L. (Brown) Thornberry, Harvey graduated from Massillon Washington High School with the Class of 1946, and served honorably in the United States Naval Service. He retired from the former Tyson Bearing Division of SKF where he had worked as a machinist. A faithful and active member of the Northwest Church of Christ in Canton, Harvey placed his faith, his wife and his family very much at the center of his life. That life was one of willing and humble service to God, to the nation and to those entrusted to his care as a husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He loved the outdoors; loved camping and was a great fan of Massillon Tiger football. His church community became his extended family and he truly treasured their time together.

Predeceased by his parents; his son, Ronald L. Thornberry; and his sister, Nelda Thornberry Houck; Harvey is survived by his best friend and beloved wife of 64 years, Dorothy Louise (Bowen) Thornberry, of the home; their daughter, Kathy Lynn Thornberry, of Bufford, Ga; grandsons, Ronald J. (Danielle) Thornberry and Brian M. Thornberry and five great-grandchildren. Daughter-in-law, Charlene Thornberry also survives.

All services will be private with arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. The family has suggested memorial contributions in Harvey's name made to Meadow Wind Healthcare Center in Massillon. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at www.atkinsonfeucht.com.







Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2020.
