Harvey M. Baumgardner
Age 81, of Massillon, died Saturday in Aultman Compassionate Care. Born in Gettysburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Merle and Lois (Bender) Baumgardner and lived in the Canton/Massillon area most of his life. He was an avid opera fan, enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and playing cards. He is survived by his brothers, Phillip Baumgardner of Waynesburg, Gary (Nancy) Baumgardner of Canton, Mark Baumgardner of Canton; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Baumgardner.

Services will be held for the family with burial to follow in Bendersville Cemetery, Bendersville, Pa. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to thank Aultman Compassionate Care and the Massillon Fire Department for all their care and concern. Donations may be made in his name to Aultman Compassionate Care. Personal condolences are invited on line at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

Wackerly 330 455-5235

Published in The Repository on May 27, 2020.
