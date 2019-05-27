|
|
|
In Loving Memory of
Harvey E. Welling
July 1926 - May 2018
One Year Ago
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you and whispered come to me. With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away and although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A Golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we
will miss you until we
meet again.
We Love and Miss
You So Much!
Your Loving Wife Emma,
Children &
Grandchildren
Published in The Repository on May 27, 2019
