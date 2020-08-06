1/1
Evangelist Hattie Beatrice Turley
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evangelist Hattie B. Turley

Hattie Beatrice Turley, 71, of Elyria, Ohio, formerly of Canton, Ohio, transitioned home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1949 to the late Clinnie L. Thurman and Willie C. Teasley in Cleveland, Ohio. Hattie was formerly employed by Stark County Probate Court. She worked as a Deputy Clerk for 17 years, in the marriage department before retiring. She also went on to graduate from Roth Fleur's beauty college as a licensed cosmetology manager. In 1999, Hattie and her husband moved to the Elyria/Lorain, Ohio area and she quickly became involved with Good Samaritan nursing home Westlake, Ohio. She also applied her skill and loving kindness with Bethesda Lutheran Home Communities, where she worked for 10 years prior to retiring. Her heart was about serving the Lord and people, which she did from the age of 13 years old. She was a member of Living Word Church in Lorain. She was a former member of True Life Church in Canton and Greater Bethel Apostolic Church (PAW) in Canton where she was licensed as a minister in 1980.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Elder Emmanuel E. Turley; three children: daughter, Tangela D. Mahone of Elyria, OH, son, Joseph L. (Marinda) Mann of Boling Brook, IL, and daughter, Yalonda J. Mann of Canton, OH; goddaughters: Sheilla Riggs and Tonchris Colvin of Cleveland, OH; seven grandchildren: DeAngela Mann, Aaron Mann, Arijhanna (Adrian) Smith, Bronte Mann, Imani Mann, Tariq Mann and Bryce Mann; nephews: Samuel L. (Carol) Wilson, Sr., and Charles E. White; and a host of nephews, nieces, and other loving relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles E. Teasley, Sr., Samuel Teasley Jr., William "Billyboy" Henry Teasley, Willie C. Teasley, Sr., and her sister, Mary Catherine (Teasley) White.

A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of private family funeral services at 12:30 p.m. at Living Word Church, 658 E. Erie Ave., Lorain, OH 44052. Graveside services and burial will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 2698 Broadway Ave. N.E., Louisville, Ohio 44641. Masks are required to be worn at all services. Saturday services will be live streamed at www.livingwordchurchlorain.org or www.facebook.com/LWClorain.org Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain, Ohio 44052; (440) 244-1831. Online condolences at: www.brownrobinson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Viewing
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Living Word Church
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved