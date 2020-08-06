Evangelist Hattie B. Turley
Hattie Beatrice Turley, 71, of Elyria, Ohio, formerly of Canton, Ohio, transitioned home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1949 to the late Clinnie L. Thurman and Willie C. Teasley in Cleveland, Ohio. Hattie was formerly employed by Stark County Probate Court. She worked as a Deputy Clerk for 17 years, in the marriage department before retiring. She also went on to graduate from Roth Fleur's beauty college as a licensed cosmetology manager. In 1999, Hattie and her husband moved to the Elyria/Lorain, Ohio area and she quickly became involved with Good Samaritan nursing home Westlake, Ohio. She also applied her skill and loving kindness with Bethesda Lutheran Home Communities, where she worked for 10 years prior to retiring. Her heart was about serving the Lord and people, which she did from the age of 13 years old. She was a member of Living Word Church in Lorain. She was a former member of True Life Church in Canton and Greater Bethel Apostolic Church (PAW) in Canton where she was licensed as a minister in 1980.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Elder Emmanuel E. Turley; three children: daughter, Tangela D. Mahone of Elyria, OH, son, Joseph L. (Marinda) Mann of Boling Brook, IL, and daughter, Yalonda J. Mann of Canton, OH; goddaughters: Sheilla Riggs and Tonchris Colvin of Cleveland, OH; seven grandchildren: DeAngela Mann, Aaron Mann, Arijhanna (Adrian) Smith, Bronte Mann, Imani Mann, Tariq Mann and Bryce Mann; nephews: Samuel L. (Carol) Wilson, Sr., and Charles E. White; and a host of nephews, nieces, and other loving relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles E. Teasley, Sr., Samuel Teasley Jr., William "Billyboy" Henry Teasley, Willie C. Teasley, Sr., and her sister, Mary Catherine (Teasley) White.
A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of private family funeral services at 12:30 p.m. at Living Word Church, 658 E. Erie Ave., Lorain, OH 44052. Graveside services and burial will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 2698 Broadway Ave. N.E., Louisville, Ohio 44641. Masks are required to be worn at all services. Saturday services will be live streamed at www.livingwordchurchlorain.org
or www.facebook.com/LWClorain.org
