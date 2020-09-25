1/1
HAZEL DELPHINE JACKSON
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HAZEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Delphine Jackson

was the 5th born of 11 children of the late Robert and Johnnie Mae Jackson of Talladega, Alabama. Born on February 3, 1935. Hazel and family moved from Talladega to Canton, Ohio in 1968. She was a faithful member of Bethel CME Church for many years, where she was a Stewardess and Choir member. She had a great love for her family and would do anything to encourage and support them in their time of need.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Robert, Jr., Richard, James and Tony Jackson; and her beloved sisters, Jennie (Alfred) Albright, and Evelyn (Grifton) Volry; she was also preceded in death by her sons, Jeffrey, Jackie and Melvin Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Janice (Long) Howard of Atlanta, Georgia; sons, Anthony 'Quin', Victor, LaShawn (Rachel) and Timothy Jackson of Canton, Ohio; siblings: Smith 'Buster' Jackson, Clarence Jackson, Johnny Jackson and Barbara Davis all of Canton, Ohio; grandchildren: Attara (Tim), William 'Destiny' (Shartara), Denise (Masimba), Jackie Louise, Zachary, Whitney, Tylana, Le'Tiva, Tim, Jr., Taeya and Mia Victoria; as well as a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Home going services will be held TODAY at 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment at West Lawn Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Service
11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved