Hazel Delphine Jackson



was the 5th born of 11 children of the late Robert and Johnnie Mae Jackson of Talladega, Alabama. Born on February 3, 1935. Hazel and family moved from Talladega to Canton, Ohio in 1968. She was a faithful member of Bethel CME Church for many years, where she was a Stewardess and Choir member. She had a great love for her family and would do anything to encourage and support them in their time of need.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Robert, Jr., Richard, James and Tony Jackson; and her beloved sisters, Jennie (Alfred) Albright, and Evelyn (Grifton) Volry; she was also preceded in death by her sons, Jeffrey, Jackie and Melvin Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Janice (Long) Howard of Atlanta, Georgia; sons, Anthony 'Quin', Victor, LaShawn (Rachel) and Timothy Jackson of Canton, Ohio; siblings: Smith 'Buster' Jackson, Clarence Jackson, Johnny Jackson and Barbara Davis all of Canton, Ohio; grandchildren: Attara (Tim), William 'Destiny' (Shartara), Denise (Masimba), Jackie Louise, Zachary, Whitney, Tylana, Le'Tiva, Tim, Jr., Taeya and Mia Victoria; as well as a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Home going services will be held TODAY at 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment at West Lawn Cemetery.



