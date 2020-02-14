|
Hazel Jean (Bretz) Mohler
88, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home. Hazel was born in Jackson Twp., December 17, 1931, to the late Harold L. and Iva M. (Lentz) Bretz, and was a life resident of the area. Hazel was a longtime member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church, Jackson Twp., an avid bowler and golfer. She was a very active member of the Stark County Women's Golf Association, the Lady Lions and Jackson Twp. Historical Society. She will be most remembered for her big heart with a lot of spunk.
In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Paul I. Mohler; and is survived by daughters: Dianne (Bill) Flory, Paula (Dennis) Bishop, Patricia (Bob) Kolar and Pamela (Bob) Grapes; grandchildren: Tiffany, Jason, Allison, Michael, Samantha; great grandchildren: Amanda, Nick, Nolan, Noah, Ian and Lexi: great great granddaughter, Emmie.
Funeral service Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. (Rte. 93), Canal Fulton, with Pastor Lynn Williamson officiating. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, Jackson Twp. Friends may call at the funeral home MONDAY, one hour prior to time of service.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 14, 2020