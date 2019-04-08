Home

HAZEL KURTZ

Hazel Kurtz

99, of Hartville, died peacefully April 3, 2019.

Predeceased by husband, Willis Kurtz; and son, James.

Survived by daughters: Roberta Kurtz, Verona, WI, Janet (Pete) DeSario, Palm City, FL, Karen Kurtz (Paul Benedetto), Guelph, Ontario; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. Hazel taught 20 years in Springfield Schools, and was a life-long member of Church of the Brethren. She was dearly loved.

Memorial service planned July 20th., details TBA. Memorial contributions to E. Nimishillen Church of the Brethren or Agrace Hospice: www.agrace.org
Published in The Repository on Apr. 8, 2019
