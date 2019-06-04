|
|
Hazel M. Jindra-Stewart 1932-2019
Together Again
87, of North Canton went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 2, 2019 and was greeted by her beloved husband of 51 years, Daniel. Hazel was born January 20, 1932 in Ravenswood, W.Va. to the late Cecil and Sarah Carder. She was a Godly woman and was very active in her younger years at Bethel Temple Assemble of God.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her second husband, John Stewart; sisters, Marie, Reva June, Ethel and Lucille; bother, Rexal. Hazel is survived by her children, Daniel (Donna) Jindra of Ky., Peggy Reno of North Canton, Randy (Vickie) of Warren, Ohio and Henry Jindra of Canton; eight grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Cecil Carder and sister, Katherine Strong. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Legends Care Center in Massillon for all of the love and support give to Hazel and her family.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, June 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with services to follow at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to a or the American . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
