Hazel M.
Jindra-Stewart
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, June 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with services to follow at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to a or the American . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019
