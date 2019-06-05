Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Hazel M. Jindra-Stewart


Hazel M. Jindra-Stewart Obituary
Hazel M.

Jindra-Stewart

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, June 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with services to follow at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to a or the American . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019
