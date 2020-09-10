Hazel M. Miller
Age 80, of Canton died Monday following a brief illness. Born in Canton she was the daughter of the late Carl and Grace (Loughman) Andrews. She was a graduate of McKinley High School Class of 1958, Aultman School of Nursing and was employed as a registered nurse working in several health fields. She was a member of Perry Christian Church.
Hazel is survived by her sons, Richard (Verna) Naugle of Litchfield, Ky., William (Sandi) Naugle of Las Vegas, Nev., John Naugle of Canton; daughters, Janet (Steve) Matz of Massillon, Linda (Bob) Krider of East Canton, Angel Miller of Thompson, Ohio; sister, Carol Griffin of Louisville; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Bradley Naugle who died in 2013; brother, Loren Andrews and sister, Donna Raney.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Perry Christian Church with Rev Rod Geiger officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park. Friends may call Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
