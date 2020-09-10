1/1
Hazel M. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel M. Miller

Age 80, of Canton died Monday following a brief illness. Born in Canton she was the daughter of the late Carl and Grace (Loughman) Andrews. She was a graduate of McKinley High School Class of 1958, Aultman School of Nursing and was employed as a registered nurse working in several health fields. She was a member of Perry Christian Church.

Hazel is survived by her sons, Richard (Verna) Naugle of Litchfield, Ky., William (Sandi) Naugle of Las Vegas, Nev., John Naugle of Canton; daughters, Janet (Steve) Matz of Massillon, Linda (Bob) Krider of East Canton, Angel Miller of Thompson, Ohio; sister, Carol Griffin of Louisville; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Bradley Naugle who died in 2013; brother, Loren Andrews and sister, Donna Raney.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Perry Christian Church with Rev Rod Geiger officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park. Friends may call Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wackerly Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved