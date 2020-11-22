1/1
Hazel Marie Bashaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Marie Bashaw

completed her life's journey on November 18, 2020. Born on April 19, 1929 in Minerva, Ohio.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald E. Bashaw Sr., father, J. Carl Walter, and mother, Corinne Walter (Thompson), Donald Walter (brother), grandson, Corey Matthew Bashaw, and great-grandson, Cormac Galen Everett Bashaw. Survived by her brother, Kenneth Walter. The proud and loving mother of Cindy Bashaw (Jill Zocolo) Canton, Ohio, Gary Bashaw (Nancy) Middletown, Ohio, and Don Bashaw Jr. (Kathy) Dublin, Ohio; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Hazel was a member of the First Friends Church, Canton, Ohio. Hazel was a devoted wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and lived her life in dedication to her family. Hazel worked at the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities and retired from same after many years of dedicated service.

Due to the COVID 19 virus no visitation hours will be available. A graveside service will be held at burial for family only at North Lawn Cemetery, North Canton, Ohio. Many thanks to the staff at Heritage Villas in North Canton, Ohio for their love and care, as well as to the staff at Elara Caring Hospice whose care to all of us was overwhelming. In lieu of flowers, friends may send contributions in the name Hazel Bashaw to the Ohio Buckeye Trail Association, P.O. Box 5, Shawnee, Ohio 43782. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karlo-Libby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved