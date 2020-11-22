Hazel Marie Bashaw



completed her life's journey on November 18, 2020. Born on April 19, 1929 in Minerva, Ohio.



Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald E. Bashaw Sr., father, J. Carl Walter, and mother, Corinne Walter (Thompson), Donald Walter (brother), grandson, Corey Matthew Bashaw, and great-grandson, Cormac Galen Everett Bashaw. Survived by her brother, Kenneth Walter. The proud and loving mother of Cindy Bashaw (Jill Zocolo) Canton, Ohio, Gary Bashaw (Nancy) Middletown, Ohio, and Don Bashaw Jr. (Kathy) Dublin, Ohio; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.



Hazel was a member of the First Friends Church, Canton, Ohio. Hazel was a devoted wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and lived her life in dedication to her family. Hazel worked at the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities and retired from same after many years of dedicated service.



Due to the COVID 19 virus no visitation hours will be available. A graveside service will be held at burial for family only at North Lawn Cemetery, North Canton, Ohio. Many thanks to the staff at Heritage Villas in North Canton, Ohio for their love and care, as well as to the staff at Elara Caring Hospice whose care to all of us was overwhelming. In lieu of flowers, friends may send contributions in the name Hazel Bashaw to the Ohio Buckeye Trail Association, P.O. Box 5, Shawnee, Ohio 43782. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store