Hazel Marie Thayer
97, of Malvern, formerly of Jackson Township, passed away on July 24, 2019. She was born in Massillon on March 5, 1922 to Ralph and Clara (Hawk) Bucher.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Thayer; daughter, Janet (Thayer) Hurley; brothers, Raymond, Walter, and Ernest Bucher; and sister, Dorothy (Bucher) Cordray. She is survived by her children, Don (Linda) Thayer of Malvern, Judy (Jim) Potts of Tippecanoe, and Paul (Kathleen) Thayer of Massillon; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Hazel graduated from Brewster High School and retired as an LPN from Massillon State Hospital. She was a former member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Massillon.
In keeping with her wishes she was cremated and inurned at Massillon Cemetery next to her husband. There were no services.
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019