The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Thayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Marie Thayer


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Marie Thayer Obituary
Hazel Marie Thayer

97, of Malvern, formerly of Jackson Township, passed away on July 24, 2019. She was born in Massillon on March 5, 1922 to Ralph and Clara (Hawk) Bucher.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Thayer; daughter, Janet (Thayer) Hurley; brothers, Raymond, Walter, and Ernest Bucher; and sister, Dorothy (Bucher) Cordray. She is survived by her children, Don (Linda) Thayer of Malvern, Judy (Jim) Potts of Tippecanoe, and Paul (Kathleen) Thayer of Massillon; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Hazel graduated from Brewster High School and retired as an LPN from Massillon State Hospital. She was a former member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Massillon.

In keeping with her wishes she was cremated and inurned at Massillon Cemetery next to her husband. There were no services.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-4839
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Download Now