Heather Marie Hazlett-Smith



was born on Feb. 6, 1976 in Hawaiin Gardens, Calif. She passed away unexpectedly at home on June 7, 2020. She was 44. Heather is survived by her husband, Danon (Dion) Smith; mother, Donna Coburn; sons, Devin, Sr., Corey, Danon (Dion) II and daughter, Marissa; four grandchildren, Devin, Jr., Nalani, Gemma and Gianna; sisters, Lora (Bill) Kutz, Candy (David) Webb, Melissa (Robert) Phillips and Gracie Coburn; mother-in-law, Wilma Smith; sister-in-law, Lakeisha Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other friends. Heather was preceded in death by her father, Richard Coburn.



Heather was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother who is loved deeply and will be terribly missed



by all who knew her.



