Heather Marie Hazlett-Smith
Heather Marie Hazlett-Smith

was born on Feb. 6, 1976 in Hawaiin Gardens, Calif. She passed away unexpectedly at home on June 7, 2020. She was 44. Heather is survived by her husband, Danon (Dion) Smith; mother, Donna Coburn; sons, Devin, Sr., Corey, Danon (Dion) II and daughter, Marissa; four grandchildren, Devin, Jr., Nalani, Gemma and Gianna; sisters, Lora (Bill) Kutz, Candy (David) Webb, Melissa (Robert) Phillips and Gracie Coburn; mother-in-law, Wilma Smith; sister-in-law, Lakeisha Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other friends. Heather was preceded in death by her father, Richard Coburn.

Heather was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother who is loved deeply and will be terribly missed

by all who knew her.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 12, 2020.
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
June 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
