Heddie T. Osborn
Of Massillon, following a long and purposeful life, passed away peacefully, with her family gathered to her side, on Sunday morning, August 11, 2019. She was 97 years old. Born in Massillon, October 15, 1921, a daughter to the late Stanley and Bernice Makowski, Heddie had been a homemaker and a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church. A woman of grace and unfailing kindness; a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was also a true and loyal friend who placed her family and friends at the center of her life. Heddie found joy and purpose in looking to the needs of others. Humbly, simply, completely, she would be there doing whatever needed to be done. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking and filled her leisure time tending her gardens.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank P. Osborn; sisters, Jennie Egan and Stella Kiko; brothers, John, Ted, Richard and Ed (and sister-in-law, Barbara) Makowski; Heddie is survived by her daughter, Karen (Tony) Lavorgna, of Westlake, Ohio and sons, Bruce (Sheryl) and Kenny (Marcia) Osborn, of Massillon. Also surviving are her grandchildren, David (Stephanie) Osborn, Tracy Milhoan, Alison (Steve) Miller and Geoff (Cindy) Osborn; great-grandchildren, Logan and Peyton Miller and Mackenzie Milhoan; sisters, Joann Dottavio and Alice Holton; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Ada Makowski, Mrs. Gail Makowski and many nieces and nephews including a special niece, Dr. Elizabeth (John) Baum and the extended Bethany family.
Fr. Brian Cline will celebrate a funeral Mass at St. Barbara Church at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive condolences Wednesday morning in the church, 30 minutes before Mass, from 10:30-11:00 a.m. They have also suggested memorial contributions made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2019