Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
Heddie T. Osborn Obituary
Heddie T. Osborn

Fr. Brian Cline will celebrate a funeral Mass at St. Barbara Church at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive condolences Wednesday morning in the church, 30 minutes before Mass, from 10:30-11:00 a.m. They have also suggested memorial contributions made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit,

www.atkinsonfeucht.com









330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Aug. 14, 2019
