Heddie T. Osborn
Fr. Brian Cline will celebrate a funeral Mass at St. Barbara Church at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive condolences Wednesday morning in the church, 30 minutes before Mass, from 10:30-11:00 a.m. They have also suggested memorial contributions made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit,
www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Aug. 14, 2019