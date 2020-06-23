Helen A. Dunbar (Duda)
age 89, of Canton, passed away after a short illness on June 21, 2020. She was born in Canton on February 17, 1931, and was the last child of the late Frank and Mary (Kubicka) Duda.
She is survived by her six children, Carol Allen, Dayle Marie (Steve) Davis, Joyce (Ronald) Wilson, John Allen, Paul (Deborah) Allen and beloved youngest daughter, Laurie Allen. Also survived
by 16 grandchildren, Kristine, Tamara, Mark, Theresa, Matthew, Amy, Angela, Aaron, Jennifer, Rebecca, Megan, Ryan, Sloan, Caitlyn, Paul and Sarah; 27 great-grand-children; two great-great-grand-children and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her brother Edward Duda, sisters Stephania Schilber and Frances Frank, half-brothers Frank Biller and John Biller; half-sisters Mary Frankovich and Margaret McDade.
Helen grew up in a poor family who lost their home due to the depression. From age 8 to 14, her family lived on a rented farm near Zoar in a house with no running water or electricity and only an outhouse for a bathroom. But from that experience grew her love of country living. For the past 67 years she lived on the same country road on a hilltop with a "million dollar view". Helen worked for Olan Mills for a time, and then worked for the AAA, eventually becoming a supervisor before retiring after 19 years of service. She was a docent for the McKinley Museum for 17 years and was involved with many clubs. Helen loved to dance. She polka danced at every opportunity; did ballroom dancing and then for years enjoyed country line dancing. She was part of the Mayfield Senior Line dancing group that traveled to various senior citizen centers throughout northeast Ohio to entertain others. She loved to garden and tended many flower beds over the years, especially those that could be terraced with rocks. She loved receiving plants and flowers as gifts and jewelry too because she loved pretty, sparkling things. You never saw her without earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings. She loved her family, family gatherings and was so proud of her children's and grandchildren's accomplishments. She attended and supported them through their many ball games, dance recitals, plays, graduations, etc. Besides her family, Helen's greatest love was that of astrology and numerology. She was a well-known astrologist and started the psychic fairs in the Canton area back in the late 1970's. She was interviewed on radio, was on TV and written about in the newspaper. Her particular specialty was Uranian Astrology. She would do astrological charts for people all around the world. Her psychic and like-minded friends affectionately referred to her as the "Betty White" of the metaphysical world – a description she aptly earned. Friends and family members always eagerly awaited the chart she would prepare for them as birthday or Christmas gifts. Helen leaves behind many sad hearts, especially those of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with whom she was especially close. She also leaves us many memories to cherish and smile about forever.
Calling hours with social distancing guidlines in place will be held Thursday from 4-7 pm at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Guests are encouraged to bring their own masks. Funeral service will be private. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 23, 2020.