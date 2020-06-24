Helen A. (Duda) Dunbar
Helen A. Dunbar (Duda)

Calling hours with social distancing guidlines in place will be held Thursday from 4-7 pm at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Guests are encouraged to bring their own masks. Funeral service will be private. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
