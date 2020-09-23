Helen A. Wright
a resident of the St. Luke Lutheran Community in North Canton, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, Sept. 20, 2020. Born in Massillon and a graduate of Washington High School, Helen had been a homemaker; a loving wife to her late husband, Burton M. Wright and a devoted and supportive mom to their three boys, Denny, Jim and Tom. Of Lutheran faith, while her health allowed she attended Advent Lutheran Church in Uniontown. She enjoyed life, treasured her family and counted her blessings every day of her 97 years.
Predeceased by her parents; her husband; sons, Dennis G. and Thomas J. Wright and her sister, Ruth Eberly Drew. Helen is survived by her son, James B. (Cindy) Wright, of Satsuma, Fla; grandchildren, Thomas J. "TJ" (Stephanie) Wright, Christopher (Christine) Wright and Shannon (Bill) Beam, Andy (Natasha) Ratcliff, Jason (Darcy) Ratcliff and Stacy (Ian) McMillan. Also surviving are eight precious great-grandchildren and several beloved nieces and nephews.
No formal funeral services are planned. However, the family will receive condolences on Friday morning, Sept. 25, 2020, from 10:30–11:30 a.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Private burial will follow. For the safety of those attending, face masks are essential and social distancing protocols will be observed. The family has requested no additional flowers. Please consider instead a memorial contribution in Helen's name to St. Luke Lutheran Home. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at, www.atkinsonfeucht.com
