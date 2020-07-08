Helen "Jan" AndersonTogether AgainAge 87, passed away on July 3, 2020. Jan was born in Centerville, Pa. She lived in Greentown, Ohio and retired from General Tire in 1993. Jan was a member of Greentown United Methodist Church and a member of Over 60's group in Greentown as well as an avid bingo player at Greentown Athletic Club.She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John Anderson; daughters-in-law, Pam and Joyce Anderson; and sister, Mary Neumeyer. Jan is survived by her children, Harry (Justine) Anderson of Richwood, Texas, Bill (Donna) Anderson of Canal Fulton, Dan (Judy) Anderson of Rock Hill, S.C., Cindy (Jim) Fleming and Jeff Anderson of Greentown; grandchildren, Lisa Forinash, Brian, Leslie, Glenn, Dana, Billy, Emily, Spencer (Jessica) Anderson, Sarah (James) Carper, Sonya Rodgers, John, Jim (Diana) Fleming, Joanna (Matt) Glassner and Mary Rae Lane; and 16 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Greentown Athletic Club, P.O. Box 159, Greentown, OH 44630. Jan's family would like to thank the Aultman Hospice Team and a special thank you to her nurse granddaughters Sarah and Joanna for their care of her in her last days.Private services and burial. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685.(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)