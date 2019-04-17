Helen Ann (Annie) (Rohr) Hardie



"Together Again"



age 76, born May 30, 1942, to Helen M. (Lindenberger) and Elmer P. Rohr at their farm on Mudbrook Rd., Jackson Twp., passed away suddenly April 14, 2019. Annie lived all her life in Ohio, attended St. Mary's grade school in Massillon, and graduated from Jackson High School in 1960.



Annie enjoyed bowling, selling Tupperware, playing cards, having fun with friends and family. She was Queen of the Red Hat chapter, Ramblin' Roses, and very involved with the Canal Fulton VFW Auxiliary.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Howard L. Hardie, Sr., whom she married March 17, 1960; her parents; four sisters: Helen and Mary (twins), Rose Slicker, and Geraldine Mathie; seven brothers: Albert, Franklin, Ernie, Elmer, Paul, Joe, and Mart; and three nephews and nieces. She is survived by her best friend, Slick Forrer, four sons; Jim (Joan), Howie, Jack (Pattie), and Hal (Rachel); eight grandchildren: Crystall, Heather, Jim, Jr., Korey, Drouin, Cole, Clay, and Hunter; and seven great grandchildren; brothers, Clete (Barb) Rohr, and Ronald (Mary) Rohr; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



Calling hours will be held Thursday, April 18th., from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Paquelet & Arnold Lynch Funeral home, Massillon Ohio. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19th., at 10:30 a.m. at Paquelet & Arnold Lynch Funeral Home.



For more information Contact Korey Hardie via facebook or (330)415-2541.



Paquelet& Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home,



330-833-4839



www.arnoldlynch.com Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary