|
|
Helen E. Bowman
99, of Perry Twp., passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in the comfort of her son's home. She was born in Canton on Jan. 22, 1921 to the late Harry and Mary Marshall and was a 1939 graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Helen went on to earn an Associate's Degree in Education from Malone College. She was employed as a Teacher's Aide for 25 years in the Perry Local School District. Helen was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Perry Heights where sang in the church choir. She was member of the International Order of Eastern Star and enjoyed playing cards with her friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Bowman; and brothers, Harry and Raymond Marshall. Helen leaves her sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Shawn Bowman and Bernard and Mary Bowman; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be private for the family. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2020