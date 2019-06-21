Home

Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Helen E. Magaw

following a short illness, Helen departed for Heaven on June 19, 2019. Born in Canton on Sept. 23, 1925 to the late Floyd and Edna Dennis. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1943 and retired from The Hoover Company in 1990.

Preceded in death by her brother, William F. Dennis; sisters, Maryella Pettibon and Elizabeth "Betts" Madigan. A devoted aunt, she survived by nieces and nephews, great, great great, and great great great nieces and nephews. Her avocation was her work for the churches which she was a member and her Bible studies.

Services will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 in the Schneeberger Funeral Home at 4 p.m. Friends will received one hour before services. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.

com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on June 21, 2019
