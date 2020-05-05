Helen F. Morris
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen F. Morris

95, of East Sparta passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born Oct. 6, 1924 in Barberton, Ohio. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; son, Jack Jr. and parents, Charles and Edith Boyd. Helen is survived by her children, Catharine (Tom) Weiss, Martha Gordon, Rona Gravius, Cindy Grim, Kim (Tammy) Morris and Stella Morris and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In honoring her wishes she will be cremated and there will be no services. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved