Helen F. Morris
95, of East Sparta passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born Oct. 6, 1924 in Barberton, Ohio. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; son, Jack Jr. and parents, Charles and Edith Boyd. Helen is survived by her children, Catharine (Tom) Weiss, Martha Gordon, Rona Gravius, Cindy Grim, Kim (Tammy) Morris and Stella Morris and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In honoring her wishes she will be cremated and there will be no services.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2020.