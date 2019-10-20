Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
206 Cherry Rd NE
Massillon, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
206 Cherry Rd NE
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Schott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen F. Schott


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen F. Schott Obituary
Helen F. Schott

age 93 of Perry Twp, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Amherst Meadows. She was born August 16, 1926, in Waynesburg the daughter of the late Herbert and Zita (Weisburn) Roof. Helen retired from Independent Insurance Service Corp in 1995. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Legion of Mary where she served as secretary for many years.

Helen is survived by her husband of 40 years, Charles E. Schott; daughter and son-in-law, Lora (Jerry) Mann; sons, Michael Schott, Matthew Schott; four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brother, Charles Roof and sister, Elizabeth DeLuca.

Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd NE, Massillon, Ohio with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the mass from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow the service at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's School, 640 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH 44646 or Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste. 1509, NY, NY 10018. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now