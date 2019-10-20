|
|
Helen F. Schott
age 93 of Perry Twp, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Amherst Meadows. She was born August 16, 1926, in Waynesburg the daughter of the late Herbert and Zita (Weisburn) Roof. Helen retired from Independent Insurance Service Corp in 1995. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Legion of Mary where she served as secretary for many years.
Helen is survived by her husband of 40 years, Charles E. Schott; daughter and son-in-law, Lora (Jerry) Mann; sons, Michael Schott, Matthew Schott; four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brother, Charles Roof and sister, Elizabeth DeLuca.
Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd NE, Massillon, Ohio with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the mass from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow the service at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's School, 640 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH 44646 or Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste. 1509, NY, NY 10018. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2019