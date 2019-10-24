|
Helen F. Schott
Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd NE, Massillon, Ohio with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the mass from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow the service at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's School, 640 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH 44646 or Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste. 1509, NY, NY 10018. Condolences to the family may be made at
www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2019