Helen G. Carman 1926-2019
93, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born in Akron on April 8, 1926 to the late Jacob and Ruth Smith and was a 1944 graduate of Canton South High School. Helen was employed at Nickels Bakery for 15 years and was a member of North Industry United Methodist Church. She had a very outgoing personality and making friends came very easy to her. She was very soft hearted and was loved by all who knew her. Helen had a deep love for her family and she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Norman P. Fausnight in 1985; her second husband, Ralph F. Carman in 1998; her son, Randy L. Fausnight; one sister and three brothers. Helen leaves her daughter, Barbara Fausnight of Wooster; grandson, Dusty L. Fausnight of Canton; granddaughter, Dana Marie Cash of Florida; stepdaughter, Mary Vatter of Canton and daughter-in-law, Connie Mesko of Canton.
In honoring her wishes, services will be private for the family. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on June 6, 2019