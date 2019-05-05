|
|
Helen G. McIntyre
age 89 of Canton, OH, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born on April 2, 1930 in Canton, to the late George and Leona Marangakis. Throughout her career, she worked at several local grocery stores. In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Wilbur W. McIntyre; brothers, Art and Herb Lamunyon; and sister, Goldie Lombardi.
She is survived by her son, James L. Golden of Navarre; her sister, Irene Gulley of Canton; along with many nieces and nephews.
A private burial will take place. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton
330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019