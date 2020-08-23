1/1
Helen Geraldine (Schippacasse) Simcic
1934 - 2020
Helen Geraldine (Schippacasse) Simcic

age 85, passed away Aug. 20, 2020 at Brewster Park. Born Sept. 1, 1934, she was a lifelong resident of Massillon, devoted to her family and loved cooking for them. She also loved spending time with friends playing bingo and playing cards. She was the former shoe department manager at Massillon K-Mart.

She is survived by her children, Glenda (Richard) Plant, Glen Simcic; former daughter-in-law's, Jill Simcic and Cathy Simcic; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Johann) Hoeflich-Nickels, Adrian Nickels, Janelle (Ryan) Rodocker, Krista, Lindsay, Melissa, and Joey Simcic; great-grandchildren, Zayda Nickels, Carli Jo Simcic and Noah Hoeflich-Nickels; sisters, Corrine (Mike) Dzurko, Mary Lou Johnston, and Patricia (Garry) Davis. Preceded in death by her husband, James Simcic; parents, Andrew and Fern (Swauger) Schippacasse; son, Anthony "Tony" Simcic and granddaughter, Alysha Simcic.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to honor her granddaughter Lindsay Simcic to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Please leave condolences at www.heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
