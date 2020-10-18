1/1
Helen Grace Pepper
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Grace Pepper

94, of Massillon, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Amherst Meadows in Massillon. She was born in Richville on February 25, 1926 to the late Charles and Irene (Keller) Klick and married Harry L. Pepper Sr. on December 7, 1945. He died February 14, 1991. She lived her entire life in the area and worked the family farm beside her husband. She was a great cook, baker, quilter, sewer and 4H leader. She also loved flowers.

She is survived by children, Shirley (Don) Raines, Barbara (Bill) Foutty, Rhea Doblar and Gary (Kim) Pepper, a daughter-in-law, Pam Pepper; 11 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; sisters, Martha Woolley and Nellie Mills; and brothers, Benny Klick and Earl Klick. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Harry Pepper Jr.; son-in-law, Wayne Doblar; sisters, Mildred Eyster; and brothers, Claud Klick and Clark Klick.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot. Friends may call on Monday one hour prior to services. Masks are required and social distancing will occur.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. Brewster Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved