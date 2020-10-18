Helen Grace Pepper94, of Massillon, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Amherst Meadows in Massillon. She was born in Richville on February 25, 1926 to the late Charles and Irene (Keller) Klick and married Harry L. Pepper Sr. on December 7, 1945. He died February 14, 1991. She lived her entire life in the area and worked the family farm beside her husband. She was a great cook, baker, quilter, sewer and 4H leader. She also loved flowers.She is survived by children, Shirley (Don) Raines, Barbara (Bill) Foutty, Rhea Doblar and Gary (Kim) Pepper, a daughter-in-law, Pam Pepper; 11 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; sisters, Martha Woolley and Nellie Mills; and brothers, Benny Klick and Earl Klick. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Harry Pepper Jr.; son-in-law, Wayne Doblar; sisters, Mildred Eyster; and brothers, Claud Klick and Clark Klick.Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot. Friends may call on Monday one hour prior to services. Masks are required and social distancing will occur.Spidell - Brewster330-767-3737