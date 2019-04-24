|
Helen Huntley-Kicken
age 74, passed away April 13, 2019 in Austin, Texas. She was born Oct. 6, 1944 in Chattanooga. Helen spent her childhood in Tennessee before her family relocated to Ohio. Helen received her bachelor's degree from a Catholic college and joined the convent briefly before setting off on a series of adventures and antics with her dear friend Linda. She eventually married in the Netherlands and settled in Canton, Ohio. There she started her family, earned her Masters in Education from the University of Akron, and worked as a counselor. Helen later moved to Yelm, Wash. For the past several years she was a beloved resident at the Austin Retirement & Nursing Center.
Always smiling, Helen's outgoing nature and ability to connect with people uplifted all who knew her well or met her briefly. Known for her positive outlook, Helen approached life with a smile and loved spending time laughing with friends and family. Helen is survived by her loving sons, Huup Kicken of Austin, Texas and Hans Kicken of Cleveland, Ohio; granddaughter, Bridget; twin brother, George Huntley of Columbus, Ohio; and former spouse, Johannes Kicken of Canton, Ohio. Helen was preceded in death by her mother, Bernice (Stanley) Huntley.
A private memorial service was held at her son's home. Those who wish to share memories with the family may email [email protected] Helen loved books and the library. The family suggests directing memorial contributions to the Stark Library Foundation, ATTN: Paula Mastroianni, 715 Market Ave N, Canton, OH 44702 (donate online at https://starklibrary.org/home/about/library-foundation/). To life!
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019