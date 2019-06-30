|
|
Helen I. Cross
Age 88, of East Canton, passed away Thur., June 27, 2019. Born in Waynesburg on Mar. 16, 1931, a daughter of the late Ray & Carmen (Clapper) Reed, she had been an East Canton resident since 1965. Helen was a 1949 Graduate of Waynesburg High School, and worked for 24 years at Echo Products in packing and shipping. She was a member of Indian Run Christian Church and the Order of the Eastern Star in Augusta. Preceded in death by two sisters, Viola Kale and Evelyn Leichthamer and four brothers Virgil, Verl, Ray Jr., and Donald Reed.
Survived by her husband, Larry Cross, with whom she would have celebrated their 54th Wedding Anniversary on Oct. 16; one sister, Linda Young; and three brothers, Jim, Harold, and Ralph Reed.
A Graveside Service will be held Tues. at 10 a.m. in the Chapel in Sunset Hills Burial Park. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory may be made to Indian Run Christian Church, 8368 Hill Church St. SE, East Canton, OH 44730. Condolences may be left at:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019