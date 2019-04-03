Home

Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Helen J. Bush


1937 - 2019
Helen J. Bush Obituary
Helen J. Bush

age 81, passed away peacefully Monday April 1, 2019. Born Oct. 1, 1937 to the late Luke and Lynnie Weddington. Preceded in death by her husband, Ed Bush and son, Danny McCullough. She enjoyed golfing at Skyland Pines when she wasn't working with her husband at Bush Electric in Louisville, Ohio.

She is survived by children, Mack McCullough, Michael (Andrea) McCullough, Michelle (Gene) Reichard, Debra (Richard Cosgrove) Scott, Dave (Cathy) Bush, Dorothy (Tim) Sands, Ann Marie (Gary) Macarie; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Hills Burial Park where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Pastor Paul White will officiate. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Apr. 3, 2019
