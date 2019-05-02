|
Helen J. (Stillo) Garofalo
Age 92 of Canton, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. A life resident of Canton, Helen was valedictorian of her 1944 Canton McKinley High School graduating class. Helen's achievements and community involvement were admirable as she was the first woman Bailiff in Stark County for Judge Ira Turpin, the first female president of the Clerk of Courts Association, first woman Director of the Stark County Board of Elections, and first woman to win a county-wide election in Stark County when she became the Stark County Clerk of Common Pleas Court – an office she held for twelve years. She was also a community advocate, and an active member of numerous boards and organizations in Canton and surrounding Stark County areas. Helen was recognized by the 2018 Italian American Festival and was recently awarded recognition by Women's Impact for her support of Women.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Saverio and Maria Stillo, who emigrated from San Andrea, Italy. She was also preceded in death by brother, Frank Stillo, and sisters, Mary and Theresa Rocci and loving husband, Carl. Along with her busy work schedule and active community involvement, Helen and her late husband, Carl of forty-four years, raised five children Jane and (Jerry-deceased) Herzog, Barbara and Marcello Frustaci, Joseph Garofalo, Carl and Catherine Garofalo, Michael and Valerie Garofalo. A loving grandmother, she was blessed with fourteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Friday May 3rd from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday May 4th at St. Peter Catholic Church at 10 a.m., with Rev. Fr. John E. Sheridan S.T.L. as celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. As she was a devout Catholic, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helen's lifelong parish, St. Peter Catholic Church in Canton.
